Booker T Recalls Seeing Attitude Era Star During 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

On a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T and co-host Brad Gilmore spoke about the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that occurred over WrestleMania 40 weekend, and the various former wrestlers Booker was able to reconnect with. Specifically, the former 5-time WCW Champion recalled running into Ken Shamrock at the ceremony, and how he feels the former MMA fighter doesn't get enough credit for his time in WWE.

"I was glad to see Ken back in the fold, because for some reason he didn't get the love that I felt like he should have gotten, because he was a part of that Attitude Era," Booker said, "He was a big part of the business at that point in time as well as being one of the guys who had transitioned from MMA to professional wrestling ... I always say when you got a guy who loves the sport, you let him in. Just like Bad Bunny, you know he loves the sport, let him in."

Booker continued to explain that Shamrock and himself didn't actually speak much about wrestling or MMA at the Hall of Fame, and hopes that one day we'll see "The World's Most Dangerous Man" inducted at the ceremony. "You know we didn't chop it up a whole lot, but it was just good to see each other ... we didn't get into any MMA talk or any really real wrestling talk or anything like that, it was just you know what's going on man? It's good to see you back in the fold ... hopefully you'll get a chance to get that Hall of Fame ring one of those type of things."

