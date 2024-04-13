WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Names Dream Opponent For One More WrestleMania Match

A long time has passed since Shawn Michaels hung up his wrestling boots, with "The Heartbreak Kid" currently serving as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative overseeing the creative aspect of "WWE NXT." Michaels ended his full-time career after failing to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak in 2010, and there have been many would-be dream matches floating in the ether ever since.

Advertisement

Speaking to "Gorilla Position," Michaels was asked which dream opponent he'd pick for a final comeback bout at WrestleMania.

"I think the one we really want to see is me and AJ [Styles]," he said. "I think AJ and I can get similar styles and stuff like that. So I always feel like that would be one people would want to see. So I can think that would be my go-to in this particular moment." (h/t Fightful for quotes)

Styles and Michaels were rumored for a bout against one another at the Royal Rumble event in 2017, with Styles debuting in the 2016 Rumble match and capturing his first WWE Championship later that year. It turned out those rumors were unsubstantiated, although both Styles and Michaels had previously commented on the prospect of facing one another. Styles instead faced John Cena for the WWE title at the event, with Cena equaling Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns, while Michaels would eventually come out of retirement for a one-shot tag match alongside longtime friend Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement