AEW's Adam Copeland Invokes Bret Hart In Addressing CM Punk's Comments

On a recent interview conducted with "MMA Hour" days before WrestleMania 40, WWE star CM Punk caused quite a stir by openly criticizing his former employer, AEW. On a recent episode of "This is VANCOLOUR" with Mo Amir for CHEK Media, AEW star Adam Copeland was asked if he watched the Punk interview.

"I didn't, no. I just saw clips; I got better things to do," Copeland said with a laugh. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about being influenced by fellow Canadian and wrestling legend Bret Hart when it comes to locker room etiquette in a cutthroat environment.

"I never subscribed to that. I always subscribed to the Bret Hart school of 'no, you can help, and you can help young people, and you can try and be a positive, and show that you don't got to be a d***.'" Copeland said. "What I will say from the small clips that kind of just in scrolling you see, I realized that our locker room needed a good message."

Copeland also said there wasn't any culture shock adapting to AEW, when he made the jump in October of last year from WWE.

"It's pro wrestling. One[WWE]- may be more corporate in terms of shareholders and different levels to have to answer to. What I love about AEW is if I have an idea I sit down with Tony [Khan] and we go: will this work? That's really fun, to be much more involved in the creative process, that's really fun."

