Tommy Dreamer Compares AEW Star Jon Moxley To This ECW Legend

Jon Moxley recently captured gold yet again when he dethroned NJPW's Tetsuya Naito to become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for the first time. Many have since praised the AEW star, and according to Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open Radio," Moxley is comparable to an ECW legend. Dreamer declared he liked Moxley's recent "AEW Dynamite" segment, and briefly explained how the "Purveyor of Violence" reminds him of The Sandman.

"A newer version of The Sandman. Where he's the guy from the bar that will punch you in the face, bite your nose off, after he does it, sits and has a drink at the bar." He then looked back at Moxley's career from WWE to AEW, and praised his debut in the Jacksonville promotion where he "burst upon the scene." "[He] went right after the World Champion. Who was Jericho at the time and they had a great feud." Dreamer also noted how Moxley is the first wrestler to capture a World Championship in WWE, AEW, and NJPW. "I believe he's just become the first person ever to hold WWE, AEW, and IWGP Championships, which is a tremendous feat."

Despite the praise, Dreamer criticized the Blackpool Combat Club, claiming the group always felt disconnected, especially since Moxley and Bryan Danielson are arguably stronger as singles stars. "Bryan Danielson is such a strong singles figure. It always kind of like ... Why does he need to hang out with these people? Because they like to wrestle? You could still be friends with people, but you don't need to have a group with these people."

