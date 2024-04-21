AEW Dynasty Full & Final Card

Tonight, AEW heads to St. Louis, MO for Dynasty. The event will feature seven title matches and also a championship unification match, along with many other tag and singles matches.

The pre-show will feature a tag team match, which will see Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata face off against Shane Taylor Promotion's Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Also Trent Beretta will face Matt Sydal in singles action. Finally the ROH World Six-Man Tag Champions Bullet Club Gold will face off against AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass in a Winner-Take-All Unification Match for the two sets of trios titles.

The main card will have trios action of its own, as Adam Copeland will team with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston to face the proverbial thorn in Copeland's side, House of Black. AEW International Champion Roderick Strong will defend his title against former Undisputed Era colleague Kyle O'Reilly, as O'Reilly seeks to prove he can stand on his own. Also set for the show AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against Pac, and Chris Jericho will challenge FTW Champion Hook to an FTW Rules Match for the title.

Two major title matches will come from AEW's Women's Division, as AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will face Thunder Rosa, after both women have spent the better part of the past month at each other's throats. Plus, AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart will face Willow Nightingale, with the winner heading to Double or Nothing to defend their title against "The CEO" Mercedes Mone.

The finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament will see AEW EVPs The Young Bucks clash with FTR in a Ladder Match, the fourth tag title match between the two teams. The Bucks made the match personal recently by blaming their last loss to FTR on the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

In the main event matches, Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay will challenge each other to see which of them can truly lay claim to calling themselves "The Greatest Wrestler of All Time," while Swerve Strickland looks to make history and unseat AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, hoping to become the first Black world champion in AEW history.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Dynasty news, including live coverage of the event.