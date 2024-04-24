Becky Lynch Opens Up About Being Inspired By WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley

The autobiography "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" has become a hit among wrestling fans and non-wrestling fans alike. Reaching New York Times best-seller status, Becky Lynch's book has drawn comparisons to hardcore legend Mick Foley's first memoir "Have A Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks," published in 1999. Both autobiographies shared authentic experiences of the wrestling world, with Lynch revealing that Foley heavily influenced her own career.

"People say don't meet your heroes. Their hero wasn't Mick Foley," the multi-time Women's Champion proudly proclaimed on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" while discussing her book. "The way he talked, the presence that he had, he was so captivating, and then I could relate to him because I was this kid who had been teased for being overweight and felt like I didn't fit in — he wasn't the typical superstar and I could relate to that when he said, 'I can't jump high, but I can jump off of high places.'"

"The Man" would say everything about the WWE Hall of Famer — his charisma, his look, his promos — spoke to her. Over the years, the two WWE stars have gotten to know each other, with Lynch asking Foley to critique an earlier draft of the book. Lynch said Foley spent six hours giving her feedback and parsing through each and every line of the book. "He took that time because he cares so much, he's so great."

