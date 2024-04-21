Tony Khan Comments On Jon Moxley Winning IWGP Title, AEW/NJPW Relationship

AEW star Jon Moxley is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Tetsuya Naito at NJPW's Windy City Riot event on April 12. Moxley has competed for NJPW since 2019 but had never been given the chance to challenge for the company's top prize until the recent pay-per-view. Now that he is the champion, he will be working extra hard to represent AEW and NJPW on an international basis. AEW President Tony Khan has expressed his excitement about having the top champion of NJPW in AEW during the recent media call to promote the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

"It's truly a lifelong dream for Jon Moxley and it's a dream for me to have a great IWGP Heavyweight Champion here on Dynamite," Khan said, calling Moxley a great leader within AEW as someone who has been with the company since the first pay-per-view in 2019.

With the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship being a NJPW-sanctioned title, Khan explained there are a few extra steps that need to be taken to get the belt defended in AEW. "Gedo is the matchmaker there, we share a person who's very close to both of us, Rocky Romero is a vice president in both companies and is a great intermediary and partner for both of us. We work together very closely, and to sanction the championship, that is Gedo's decision. If the championship is defended in AEW, then it's a mutual decision."

Moxley will defend his crown on the April 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite" against Powerhouse Hobbs, with the winner of that match traveling to Japan to defend the title against Ren Narita at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 4.

