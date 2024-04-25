Becky Lynch Discusses How WWE Is Different These Days

Since taking full charge of creative decisions, Paul Levesque has ushered in a new era for WWE that has seen higher television audience numbers, higher attendance at live events, higher quality programming, and ultimately happier fans. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Becky Lynch discussed the new positive direction WWE has taken with Levesque at the helm of creative decision-making.

Advertisement

"I think it is the leadership that we have right now, and that things are thought out because it was no secret that before, the show would be re-written, as it was going on."

Lynch noted that she detailed occurrences of an erratic work environment in her best-selling memoir "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl" and continued to describe the disorganized nature of the company under the previous regime. "It wasn't unheard of for them to have a show on paper and we'd show up and Vince [McMahon] would tear it up and we'd start from scratch, and then 6 p.m. your creative changes, and then you're like, 'Oh, ok, well, what are we doing?' And it didn't always play off what we had done last week."

Advertisement

The former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion praised Triple H for having a vision and executing it through long-term storytelling. Additionally, she noted less rigid restrictions, allowing character's creativity to flourish. "I think that's been a huge change, and then the reins are off a little bit in terms of letting people have a bit more freedom to try things out."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.