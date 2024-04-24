Booker T Reacts To Recent WWE Releases

Unfortunately, WWE recently had another wave of releases which saw multiple names like former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Xia Li part ways with the promotion. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T reacted to the news and shared some advice for the wrestlers. Booker said he really liked Veer and Sanga, but noted that both men had been in "WWE NXT" for a long time. When it came to Veer, Booker noted he had a "star quality" about him, and compared him to The Iron Sheik. "Even though the Iron Sheik had a bigger repertoire, a bigger move set than someone like Veer."

In the case of Li, Booker seemed surprised by the news and noted that he thought she was back in "NXT" in order to showcase her. "More than anything, that's what I thought that was for." He then tried to emphasize with all the released stars, but admitted that he was never released so he can't relate, but that he believes they'll find work elsewhere if they're good at what they do.

Booker was also floored by the news of Von Wagner's release amongst all the names, and pointed out how the star had been in "NXT" for longer than even he was. However, he recalled hearing that the recent wave of releases was not solely due to budget cuts. "And I've said this many times, if you're in "NXT" for more than three years, you've been there way too long."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.