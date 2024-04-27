AEW Star Kenny Omega Talks 'Self-Destructive' Style Of WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently has been getting his flowers for how influential he has been in the pro wrestling business. His high-flying style, which incorporated various martial arts styles, allowed RVD to stand out during the '90s in ECW, and later in WWE and TNA. However, Van Dam's style, especially in ECW, had a lot of people wondering if he was ever going to have a lengthy career.

During a recent Twitch stream, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was asked about RVD and how he's managed to stay in such good shape to this day, to which Omega recalled watching RVD growing up.

"A lot of people thought, or I guess they just assumed with the very self-destructive style that RVD had ... just generally speaking, high-flyers, you put your body through a lot, especially RVD," Omega said. "He's not a small guy, especially when he was younger, he had those huge, massive tree trunk legs, big upper body, and he was jumping higher, further, jumping into crowds, taking spills through tables, into chairs, guardrails, off the top. You see people, sometimes, they'll go off the top and they'll kind of just fall. RVD would jump to the moon and come back."

RVD has showcased how well he can still perform to this day with his various appearances in AEW. He has crossed paths with the likes of Swerve Strickland and Jack Perry since his first appearance for the company in 2023, and even won a four-way elimination match against Komander, Isiah Kassidy, and Lee Johnson on the April 20 edition of "AEW Rampage."

