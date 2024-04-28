Former WWE Talent Jinder Mahal Says 2014 Release Was Best Thing That Happened To Him

Jinder Mahal has opened up about originally being released by WWE in 2014 and explained upon reflection that leaving the company was ultimately a good thing for him.

On a recent episode of "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Mahal shared his experience of being let go by WWE after his stint with the 3MB faction alongside Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater.

Advertisement

"Looking back, being released was probably the best thing that happened to me. In all fairness, I wouldn't have got as motivated or changed my mindset as much, 'cause getting released, like, you reflect, getting that second opportunity, having that appreciation for that second run ... I had become complacent when I was in 3MB, just phoning it in. Not putting in the best effort which is absolutely wrong, especially in WWE because you can't take this career or time in WWE for granted."

Van Vliet also pointed out to Mahal how impressive it was to watch both him and McIntyre reinvent themselves after their time in 3MB. "The Modern Day Maharaja" provided his thoughts on how rewarding it is to watch a friend like McIntyre succeed in WWE today.

Advertisement

"I would say Drew is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world, bar none. He can do everything, so athletic, his promos, especially now, the Drew that we're seeing now, incredible ... When I was in FCW and Drew was on Smackdown as 'The Chosen One' like I would look at Drew and be like 'man if only I could get to Drew's level.' Drew's always been the man. Even in 3MB, like sometimes he would have the odd singles match and just tear the place down, like he was just frustrated and he would just put in a crazy performance."

10 years after his initial departure, Mahal was released along with several other superstars by WWE earlier in the month.