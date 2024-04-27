WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura Says He's Currently In Talks With Company

Jesse Ventura has claimed he is in talks with WWE amidst a new direction. The Hall of Famer had a tumultuous relationship with WWE at the best of times, including a legal battle over royalties for his commentary role from 1985-1990, and, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, falling out with Vince McMahon after he rejected a proposal from Ventura to appear on "WWE Raw" during a presidential campaign. However, Ventura claimed during an interview with "The Vanguard" that the company's new direction under TKO, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has drawn him back into the fold.

Advertisement

"Now that wrestling has chosen this new direction, Jesse Ventura's in talks with them," he declared. "But again, it required them going in this new direction. I hope you get what I'm saying. The direction the company is now going was good enough for Jesse Ventura and the WWE to begin talking again."

At 72-years-old, it's unlikely Ventura would be taking a full-time position with WWE, but likely could be reconciling their differences. He last appeared on "Raw" in November 2009 as a guest-host, and last wrestled altogether during a WWF live event in 1990. Outside of wrestling, "The Body" has had a political career, elected as the Governor of Minnesota in 1998 and lasting a single — much criticized — term until 2002. 20 years later, he teased that he could be making a play for the presidency in the 2024 election, although he has consistently teased that for years with little-to-no movement.

Advertisement