What Bully Ray Wants To See In AEW Between Tony Khan And Jack Perry

AEW President Tony Khan recently suffered a beatdown at the hands of both Jack Perry and The Elite, who hit him with the "Tony Khan Driver." It remains to be seen if Khan will have any consequences in store for the men, but Bully Ray believes there should be some retribution for the AEW President which he detailed in a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark." However, he stressed that this would probably not happen in the case of The Bucks.

"He's not getting retribution on The Bucks the same way," Bully said. "He's not hitting a Meltzer Driver or Super Kick or a Canadian Destroyer – that ain't happening. Or maybe he will pull out a Canadian Destroyer, who knows?"

The veteran continued, explaining that he wants to see Khan "man up" and again reiterated how the AEW President will not be able to beat down The Bucks. Additionally, Bully claimed that the fans will likely want to see Khan hit Perry after last week.

"The AEW faithful love Tony for what Tony has given them in AEW. Everybody can relate to the George McFly moment. You don't have to be a tough guy or a fighter – George McFly wasn't." Further emphasizing his point, the veteran explained that Khan needs to "stand up" for himself.

