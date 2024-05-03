Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Solo Sikoa's Character Development

Since joining WWE's main roster at Clash at the Castle in September 2022, Bloodline member Solo Sikoa has been slowly making his presence known. In recent weeks, the former WWE NXT North American Champion began leading a new iteration of The Bloodline with Tama Tonga and Paul Heyman, Solo could very well be on his way to becoming WWE's next top monster. On a recent episode of his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on the impressive development of the young superstar.

"Solo is playing the leadership role and he's not having it from Paul Heyman," Prinze Jr. said. "He comes out and he's doing really well, and you've seen him grow as far as his skills and his comfort with the character and what he brings to the table. But he's like: Yo, I'm not a #2 guy now, I'm not a #3 guy that's gonna lose for the next year, I'm gonna be a #1 guy and you're gonna do what I tell you to do."

The former "WWE Rivals" host created a fantasy scenario where Paul Heyman checks with Roman Reigns to see if the addition of Tama Tonga to The Bloodline was approved. Prinze Jr.'s fantasy booking would result in a revelation that Reigns did not approve this and begin a confrontation with Solo. "The Tribal Chief's" cousin would then reveal that the one who made the approval was The Rock.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.