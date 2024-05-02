AEW Rampage Live Coverage 5/1 - Jay White Takes On Dante Martin And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on May 1, 2024, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on a special day of Wednesday at 10 PM ET!

As of writing, only one match has officially been announced for tonight's show. One third of the reigning Unified World Trios Champions Jay White will be colliding with Top Flight's Dante Martin. The pair came face-to-face on the April 27 episode of "AEW Collision" when White and his fellow Bang Bang Gang members Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn retained their title over Dante, his brother Darius Martin, and Action Andretti.

