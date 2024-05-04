WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Weighs In On The Triple H Era

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his thoughts on the "Triple H Era." On "The Kurt Angle Show", the Olympic Gold Medalist explained that "The Game" is the first person he would trust in taking over creative within WWE, and also listed who else he believes is in charge of the new era. "It could be Triple H/Rock era, you know Rock is on the board of directors and he's a big part of the company now but you know what, having Triple H there, listen, if I can't have Vince in charge, Triple H is next who I trust would run the company incredibly well. I think he knows how to make the right decisions, I think he knows the business enough to know what decisions to make and I think he would make all the right decisions."

Angle also complimented Triple H on being the right choice from a business perspective, expressing that he has a certain intangible. "He's always had a good mind for the business, not just in the ring but overall business-wise and everything, he has the "it factor" and I think that they're going to be really successful with Triple H at the helm."

Angle recently also spoke about his final match in WWE with Baron Corbin when he made an appearance on "Wrestling Life Online," where he revealed many of the issues he had with his last run in the company.

