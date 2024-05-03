WWE's GUNTHER Gets Candid About Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

GUNTHER's dominant reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion came to an end at WrestleMania 40 when he was defeated by Sami Zayn. The "Ring General" had held the championship for 666 days, but after digging into his bag of tricks, Zayn left Philadelphia as the new champion, and has since gone on to defend the title against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

Gable was someone a lot of fans thought would be the perfect person to dethrone GUNTHER, but while appearing on "Gorilla Position," the former champion expressed that Zayn ended up being the right choice. "I don't think there was that one right person, I think there would have been a few options," GUNTHER said. "Chad as the other one, that would have made a lot of sense, but Sami's definitely one of those guys where it was 'he was the right guy to do it.'"

GUNTHER went on to explain that Zayn's connection with the fans is what has made him such a natural character to get behind in WWE, as he stands out among the rest of the roster for being an everyman-type figure that is relatable. "He's [an] absolutely fantastic professional wrestler, he has the natural connection with the audience, like he's really that underdog that people can really connect with and understand and struggle. I think yeah, it's just naturally the personality that he is, he doesn't look like the perfect athlete, that's not who he is, or who he ever was, but I think that also adds to the people having a connection because basically, nobody in our audience is a perfect person." GUNTHER won't be wrestling at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 4, but has made his intentions known following his loss at WrestleMania 40, stating that he wants to win the King of the Ring tournament.

