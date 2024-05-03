WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 5/3 - Cody Rhodes & AJ Styles Meet In The Ring, Tag Team Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 3, 2024, coming to you from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France!

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time on television as he collides with AJ Styles at WWE Backlash tomorrow night. However, before they do, they will be meeting in the ring one last time before then. Despite Styles initially earning his title shot by winning a Triple Threat match and defeating LA Knight as well as the respect they have voiced for one another, tensions between the two have quickly risen over the past couple of weeks.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line on televised programming for the first time since becoming the titleholders at Night One of WrestleMania 40 in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match as they defend against The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins secured their spot in tonight's match after defeating Legado Del Fantasma, New Catch Republic, and Authors of Pain in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match on the April 19 episode of "SmackDown".

Speaking of New Catch Republic and Authors of Pain, they will be going head-to-head in tag team competition. Akam, Rezar, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate came face-to-face last week when the former pair attacked the latter duo in a backstage physical altercation.

Additionally, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will be hosting the inaugural edition of "The R-KO Show" before they take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline at Backlash. Per WWE's event page, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and LA Knight are also advertised to be featured on tonight's show.