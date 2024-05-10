WWE Star Carmelo Hayes Looks Back On 'Cool Moment' With NXT Champ Trick WIlliams

WWE star Carmelo Hayes has spoken about his relationship with Trick Williams as well as their match at "NXT" Stand and Deliver.

Hayes recently appeared on "The Bump" and was shown a clip from Williams' interview on the same show the previous week. During the interview, the "NXT" Champion noted that although he and Hayes were no longer friends, it was still cool to main event a show with the largest attendance in "NXT" PLE history. Hayes was then asked if he could relate to Williams' comments.

"Yeah, I mean, it was definitely a cool moment, you know, everything aside. I'm glad we got to do that, again he made a good point, you know, a lot of people didn't expect it was going to come down to him and I, thought it was Trick-Melo gang forever, but, you know, I had to do what I had to do and that's what makes me, me. I see something, I make a decision, and normally on that decision I'm right and I always prosper in the end."

Following their clash at "NXT" Stand and Deliver, Hayes joined "WWE Smackdown" as he was picked in the first round of the WWE Draft and Williams went on to defeat Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship at NXT Spring Breakin'. Hayes will also participate in the King of the Ring tournament and will battle the returning Baron Corbin in the first round of the tournament on the blue brand.

