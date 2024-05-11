Eric Bischoff Comments On Whether He Would Ever Sign A WWE Legends Contract

Former "WWE Raw" general manager Eric Bischoff recently revealed that he has not, and would never, sign a WWE Legends contract.

From The Undertaker to Kurt Angle, to Mick Foley, WWE currently has no shortage of talent signed to Legends deals to keep famous stars and their likenesses tied to the company. The concept of the deal is something that's been brought to the forefront of recent headlines, with Jerry "The King" Lawler's departure from the company, despite still being signed to one of these deals. On an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was adamant he had never even seen one of these deals and had never been offered one from his former company.

"One of the things that I'm most grateful [for] is that I have the freedom now to do what I want, when I want, with who I want, where I want, and make an extremely good living in the process," Bischoff said. "So being tied to a contract of any kind with anyone, unless it was ridiculously rewarding from a financial perspective, or it was so much fun that I didn't care about the money, just has zero appeal to me. That's why I wouldn't sign one. So when I say I wouldn't sign a legend's contract, it has nothing to do with my respect for WWE or my willingness to work with them on a one-off basis. I don't want to have a responsibility to someone long term."

Bischoff said that he does have action figures and video game deals, but those have nothing to do with WWE. He said he had just seen a new Mattel action figure of himself for the first time at a signing around a month ago. The Hall of Famer added that he has "about 11 months" left on a video game deal, and when that comes to an end, he can do business with anyone else he chooses to.

