Tommy Dreamer Opens Up About Working With His 'Idol,' WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes

"The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes is a hero to many people within the wrestling business. Whether it's the people he connected with through his words, the wrestlers he inspired with his realistic physique, or even his sons who wanted to follow in his footsteps, Rhodes carved out a legacy for himself that is so highly respected.

Rhodes was also an idol to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," opened up about his own experience of spending time with The American Dream.

"You get that rush of adrenaline like you don't know what to think or to do, and then ... what was that thing? 'You cool? Yeah I'm cool,' then you've got to become back into who you are, but the first thing when I met Dusty I said, 'You're the reason I'm in this business and I can't thank you enough.' That was our first bond," Dreamer said.

He recalled memories of working in the WWE office and being excited when Paul Heyman would tell him that Rhodes had arrived, to the point where both men would be running down the halls giddy with excitement just knowing Rhodes was in the building. Dreamer got the chance to work with Rhodes during The American Dream's brief stint in ECW in 2000, where Rhodes primarily feuded with Steve Corino, but given that Dreamer was one of ECW's biggest babyfaces at the time, he would often come to Rhodes' aid if Corino and his allies ever looked like they were gaining the upper hand.

