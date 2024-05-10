Former WWE Star Bret Hart Shares Heartwarming Dream About His Late Brother Owen

It's been almost 25 years this month since the tragic death of Owen Hart (just 16 days after his 34th birthday) and the Hart family has been paying tribute to their fallen member this month to commemorate his birth and death. Naturally, that includes Owen's brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who shared an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I had a wonderful dream two days ago," Bret said. "Owen came to me briefly and it was that big smile that quickly brought about a bigger smile of my own. He was ribbing me and I was surprised that he almost got me again. I woke up smiling. I think of you in my happy thoughts, I often see you in the highest and farthest corner of a room. Those warm blue eyes and expressions of amusement and reflection. Sometimes I hear your voice often behind my right ear, or just driving down the highway. Hey Oje', just so you know, that I know that it's you."

Bret's post included pictures of himself and his brother through the years. Owen was the youngest member of Bret's generation of Hart family members and spent a significant part of his career with Bret in the WWF, including a notable feud in 1994 that saw Owen victorious over Bret at WrestleMania X and later compete against his brother in a heated Steel Cage Match. Owen tragically died in an entrance stunt gone wrong during WWE's Over The Edge PPV in 1999, falling from the rafters of Kansas City's Kemper Arena.

