Adam 'Edge' Copeland Looks Back On Flaming Table Spot From WWE WrestleMania 22

WWE WrestleMania 22 in 2006 was a memorable show for a variety of reasons as Rey Mysterio won his first World Championship in WWE, Rob Van Dam became Mr. Money in the Bank, and John Cena main evented his first WrestleMania. However, one match — or visual — that has stuck in a lot of fans' minds from that night in Chicago is Mick Foley and Adam "Edge" Copeland's hardcore match, which culminated in the now famous spear through a flaming table.

While Copeland had been in multiple TLC matches in his career, the match with Foley took things to new heights. During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, he revealed that the flaming table was his idea and that the danger of the situation didn't dawn on him until seconds before.

"I was like, 'I don't have a shirt on' and I'm diving face first into this thing. Mick's got three layers on and he's going through back first, and that sucks too don't get me wrong. But it wasn't until I was making that leap that I was like, 'Oh, man, I've just got to bury my head into Mick here and just hope for the best.'"

Copeland revealed that he suffered multiple burns across his upper body, to the point that his arm was bubbling when he went to cover Foley for the win. Despite the burns, he didn't regret the spot, claiming that he was determined to give Foley a WrestleMania moment and prove to everyone he was worthy of being a main event player.

"Not the wisest choice, but again, at that stage of my life, I was all about 'that was it.' It was that job and it was about getting to the top of that job. Yeah, that's usually when you're really hungry like that, that's when you can catch lightning in a bottle sometimes."