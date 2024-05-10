Booker T Reacts To WWE's Bobby Lashley Being Pulled From King Of The Ring Tournament

In two weeks, WWE will crown its newest King of the Ring. Unfortunately for Bobby Lashley, though, his hopes of claiming the proverbial throne were dashed by an untimely injury that rendered him unable to compete in the corresponding tournament. As a result, Lashley's ally Angelo Dawkins was named as his replacement in a first-round matchup against The Bloodline's Tama Tonga. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his reaction to Lashley's removal from the 2024 King of the Ring tournament while making reference to their previous encounter in the finals of the 2006 iteration.

Advertisement

"Well, the last time Bobby was taken out of the King of the Ring tournament, I did it. And now Bobby falls again. The man is injury prone," Booker joked. "I'm just playing, man. Bobby's down. It's one of those things, when you're in a tournament like that, something is always bound to happen. I remember when I was doing the best of seven [series with Chris Benoit] in WWE and I got hurt and Randy Orton had to take my place, stuff like that happens. It's just part of the game. It's almost like a jinx too. When you get in these those kind of tournaments, King of the Ring tournament, it's almost like something is bound to happen. But I'm sure Bobby's gonna get back real, real soon."

Currently, there is no word on the type of injury that Lashley sustained, nor is there a definitive timeline for his in-ring return. In the meantime, his replacement, Angelo Dawkins, will take on Tama Tonga on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," with the winner then moving on to face either LA Knight or Santos Escobar in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.