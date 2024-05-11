NJPW's Gabe Kidd Calls WWE Theater, Says AEW Is For People Who 'Can't Talk To Girls'

Gabe Kidd, a man who has become known for having one of the foulest mouths in all of wrestling, took some shots at other companies while promoting NJPW STRONG Resurgence. CBS Los Angeles asked why he thinks other wrestling companies are boring compared to NJPW, and he responded the exact way you think he would.

"Listen, I'll put it in simple terms. You like theater, go and watch WWE. If you're a fat nerd who can't talk to girls, go and watch AEW. But if you want to watch the real stuff, New Japan Pro Wrestling, this is where it's at."

Kidd will continue his long-standing rivalry with Eddie Kingston at NJPW STRONG Resurgence as he will challenge the "Mad King" for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship in a No Ropes Last Man Standing Match. Following on from the event in California, Kidd will take a small break from NJPW as the Best of the Super Juniors tournament takes center stage, with Kidd's next likely appearance in Japan being the Dominion 6.9 event on June 9.

Kidd will also not be too happy to remember that once Dominion 6.9 has taken place, NJPW will head back to the United States to hold the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view with AEW in Long Island, New York, where he will get to see all of the fat nerds he called out first hand.

Please credit CBS Los Angeles when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.