Naomi References Bloodline Status After QOTR Loss To Nia Jax On WWE SmackDown

Nia Jax is out of The Bloodline, at least if Naomi has anything to say about it. Following her defeat to Jax during "WWE SmackDown" during the Queen of the Ring tournament, Naomi posted a picture of the Anoa'i family tree on X, edited to ensure Jax's name is crossed off.

Nia Jax is connected to The Bloodline as the daughter of Joseph Fanene, who is in turn cousin to the "High Chief" Peter Maivia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's grandfather sworn into the Anoa'i family by a blood oath. Meanwhile, Naomi became a part of the family with her marriage to Jimmy Uso in 2014.

Much has been said about whether either Jax or Naomi could become the first female member of the on-screen Bloodline stable. However, it's somewhat ironic that Naomi would refer to excommunication when her husband was the most recent name to be kicked out of the group. Solo Sikoa has added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the faction in Jimmy Uso's stead, and with them both being the sons of WWE legend Haku, himself referred to as 'Uncle' by The Rock, The Bloodline seems to favor the side of Jax at present.

As for the Queen of the Ring tournament, Jax will face one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill, in the quarter-finals set for next week's "SmackDown." The winner of that bout will face either Bianca Belair or the winner of Michin against Tiffany Stratton booked for this weekend's live event.