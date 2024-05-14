WWE Star Kofi Kingston Would Like To Wrestle This Former US President

When one refers to the relationship between WWE and the Oval Office, it's hard not to think about WWE Hall of Famer and 45th POTUS Donald Trump after the "Battle of the Billionaires" angle against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23. However, Kofi Kingston had his predecessor, Barack Obama, in mind as he named the former president as his number one dream celebrity opponent.

"I'd like to wrestle Barack Obama," Kingston told the "Battleground Podcast." "Because it'd kind of be like wrestling The Rock, you know what I'm saying? Barack's out there and people say they have similar voices and all that. Maybe Barack Obama, just to say that I've wrestled [him]. Just to say that I beat a President. Because if I'm wrestling him, I'm getting to book the match. It'd be a good little match...Come on bro, put him in the ring."

Obama spent two terms in the White House, first elected in 2008 before re-election in 2012, before Donald Trump took over winning the 2016 election against Hilary Clinton. Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 as part of the celebrity wing, having notably managed Bobby Lashley in a victory over Umaga at WrestleMania 23. Per the stipulation, Vince McMahon had his head shaved after backing the loser.

While he has never wrestled, of course, Barack Obama has in fact made appearances on WWE programming. In one appearance in 2008, Obama may have given birth to any and all Rock comparisons when he dropped the line, "Do you smell what Barack is cooking?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.