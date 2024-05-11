AEW Collision And Rampage 5/11/24 Results: Kyle O'Reilly Answers The Cope Open

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW Collision and Rampage on May 11, 2024, coming to you live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia!

Kyle O'Reilly assisted Adam Copeland after he was beaten down following his match with Brody King in the main event of Dynamite. In return, O'Reilly wanted to answer the Cope Open for a shot at the TNT Championship. This will be the 100th TNT title match, the first title to reach that many defenses.

Thunder Rosa will be facing Robyn Renegade. Renegade's debut match in AEW came against "La Mera Mera" on Elevation. After swerving Swerve by turning on him on Wednesday, The Embassy will be in action.

After joining Team AEW for the Anarchy in the Arena match, Bryan Danielson will reunite with Claudio Castagnoli to face Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin). Fellow Team AEW member, Dax Harwood will take on "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington. Billington is the nephew of the legendary Dynamite Kid.

Shane Taylor Promotion's Lee Moriarty will take on Will Ospreay. Ospreay is preparing to face Roderick Strong for the International Championship at Double or Nothing in 15 days. Strong will be on commentary.

On Rampage, Deonna Purrazzo will take on Lady Frost. Trent Beretta faces Dalton Castle.