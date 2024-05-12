WWE NIL Signee Will Return To Penn State For 2024-25 NCAA Season

WWE NIL signee Greg Kerkvliet won't be transitioning to professional wrestling yet. The NCAA National Heavyweight Champion confirmed on social media that he will be returning to Penn State Wrestling for a fifth season, looking to help the Nittany Lions pursue a fourth NCAA team title in a row.

"Let's keep it rolling!" his post was captioned, with a graphic of him in his uniform.

Kerkvliet joined WWE's NIL program as part of its third class in January 2023 before going on a tear in the NCAA Championships with a 20-0 record in his bracket. He is a four-time NCAA All-American, twice that of established WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar, and a two-time Nationals finalist. In 2022 and 2023 respectively he lost to fellow WWE NIL signees, Gable Steveson in the semi-finals in '22 and Mason Parris in the final last year. He holds a career record of 71-10.

Gable Steveson, the inaugural NIL signing, was recently released by WWE. The timing of his departure carried magnitude within the world of wrestling because it had come after he would have had the chance to qualify for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. That spot instead went to Mason Parris, qualifying to represent Team USA with a 2-0 victory over Hayden Zillmer. Of all of WWE's NIL signings, one to make good on their potential in "WWE NXT" is current North American Champion Oba Femi. He had joined WWE in 2021 following a college career in Track and Field, specifically shotput.

