WWE's Jade Cargill Looks Back On Wrestling During The Pandemic

Jade Cargill has commented on her run in AEW during the pandemic at Daily's Place, where she made her in ring debut and started the first year of her wrestling career. In an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Cargill was asked if the version of herself in AEW would imagine reaching such heights in WWE, to which "The Storm" admitted she wouldn't have achieved the success she has now if it wasn't for her pandemic run.

"I wouldn't think I would be here right now to be honest. I would think that I would still be where I was but I knew I was destined for great things. I know that I am the unicorn of wrestling right now and so, would I think that I'll be in this position? No, but I knew I was destined for great things in this industry."

Cargill also noted how much more difficult it was to perform during the pandemic due to the lack of fans in attendance. She admitted that wrestling in front of her peers and fellow co-workers resulted in more pressure than a live audience.

"Everybody knows everything so it was a little... I think it's more nerve-wracking for me to perform in front of my co-workers rather than performing in front of fans. I love fans, I welcome fans and the European crowd was wow, I mean it was crazy." Cargill later commented on WWE's European crowds, noting that it was one of the best experiences of her career.

Cargill recently defeated Piper Niven in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She will now challenge Nia Jax this upcoming Friday on "WWE Smackdown" in the quarterfinals.

