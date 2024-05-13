WWE RAW Live Results 5/13/24: King And Queen Of The Ring Tournament Continues

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Monday Night RAW on May 13, 2024 live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue. On the men's side, there will be two matches: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov and GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston. Kingston defeated Rey Mysterio over the weekend to advance to the quaterfinals. The women will also have two matches. Shayna Baslzer will take on IYO SKY while Lyra Valkyria will face Zoey Stark. Baszler defeated Maxxine Dupri at a show over the weekend.

Last week while Becky Lynch was having a confrontation with Liv Morgan, Damage CTRL surrounded the ring. Morgan left Lynch to fend for herself. Tonight, the Women's World Champion will look to get retribution against Dakota Kai.