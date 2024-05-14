Trick Williams Talks Shooting His Shot With NXT head/WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels

After going toe-to-toe with a "Mad Dragon" multiple times, "WWE NXT's" Trick Williams finally captured the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov during the brand's Spring Breakin' event last month. Before winning gold, Williams was better known in "NXT" as former champion Carmelo Hayes' best friend, until Hayes turned on him when he thought Williams was stepping too far into the limelight. The new champion spoke with "Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews with Jimmy V3" and revealed that he was the one who reached out to WWE NXT's Shawn Michaels about doing more.

"[I] said, 'Hey. I love what I'm doing working beside my brother Carmelo Hayes, but I want to see what Trick Williams can do,'" he explained. "[Michaels] looked at me dead in the eyes and said, 'A lot of people ask for the ball and ask for an opportunity, but if you don't make a play, we might just sit you on the bench for a while.' So being willing to take that chance to go to Shawn Michaels's office, Shawn Michaels giving me an opportunity to show what I can do and then to be on the other side of all of this, this deep in my career and winning the title, it's unbelievable."

Williams said that he's aware Michaels knows tag teams very well, and that he also found a way to shine within tag teams and in groups, like D-Generation X. He said that's why he's "pretty sure" that going to Michaels' office earned him respect, by asking for his own opportunity.

"Just to think how different everything could have been if I didn't have that conversation, if I didn't take a chance on myself, who knows where I would be right now," Williams said.

