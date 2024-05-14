The Undertaker Compares WWE's Current Product Vs. The Attitude Era

Many online fans are under the impression that the current era of pro wrestling has finally overtaken the highly praised "Attitude Era," especially after WrestleMania XL. During his recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," The Undertaker compared the two eras and which one he thinks is actually the best.

"There's a lot of things that I don't like," The Undertaker said. "Obviously, there's still a huge aspect of storytelling that's missing." He that while he has qualms with the creative aspect, he cannot deny the business's success.

"It's getting better, but overall, the atmosphere and the business, you cannot deny what's going on right now," Undertaker gushed. "I mean, everything is sold out."

The Undertaker recalled recently walking down a hallway during a WWE event. Undertaker noticed how many tickets were sold out for upcoming events on the various sheets that hung on the wall, and realized the company was reaching heights not seen since the halcyon late 90s.

"They had the sheet on the wall of the cities that there are no comps for. And I'm not just talking about two or three, there is a list of thirty cities that you cannot get comps for because they're sold out," he said. "And I hadn't seen that since the Attitude Era."

The veteran then admitted that prices are different now versus then, but that the energy, product, and roster are all strong. Though despite the financial success, Undertaker still remains biased.

"I would never say anything is better than the Attitude Era, I mean, that's just – I'm gonna hold on to that," Undertaker admitted, "but what's going on now is as close as you're ever gonna get and they're making more money."

