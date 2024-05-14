Why Bully Ray Says He 'Practically Said No' To WWE Hall Of Fame In New Orleans

In 2018, the legacy of Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley was honored through an official induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. This particular WWE Hall of Fame ceremony emanated from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana – a one minute drive from the site of WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray looked back on the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame event, revealing that while he is undoubtedly grateful for The Dudleys' induction, the location of this ceremony almost swayed him into turning it down.

"I practically said no to New Orleans," Ray said. "I did not want to get inducted in New Orleans because I did not feel like it was synonymous with the Dudleys, especially when I had heard rumblings about the next year being in New Jersey. So New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia area, the northeast, it's our backyard. It's where we came up. And on a bit of a selfish note, that's where I would have liked to have been inducted. Not that New Orleans wasn't great and wonderful, and all my friends came and family came, and what a memorable time we had. The reason I did not decline was for D-Von."

According to Ray, one of his top priorities was ensuring that D-Von's family, including his children and mother, were able to see him receive this prestigious honor. If Ray had dismissed the opportunity to be inducted, though, he believed there was a chance that WWE may never present them with the opportunity ever again. As a result, he ultimately accepted the city of New Orleans as the scene of The Dudley Boyz's entry into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"It meant a lot to me to see D-Von get inducted with his family there and while his family can still see him get inducted," Ray said.

