Bryan Danielson Discusses Potential AEW Match With Old Rival Nigel McGuiness

When people think about Bryan Danielson's most famous rivals, the younger generation of fans wouldn't pick Nigel McGuinness as their first choice, but Danielson and the AEW commentator have a long history that is still celebrated to this day as one of the greatest rivalries of the modern era. Danielson has already had countless dream matches in what is his final year as a full-time competitor, and has even stated his contract with AEW expires before All In at Wembley Stadium. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Danielson opened up about potentially wrestling his old foe one last time.

Advertisement

"It's interesting because obviously I would love to wrestle Nigel," Danielson said. "I get afraid of fan expectations, of what it would be, because I don't know how many people have actually seen our matches, but it's like they were very physical matches...That's the thing I would be afraid of, is people's expectations of what they think it should be."

Danielson explained that he didn't feel like his initial match with Kazuchika Okada at the 2023 Forbidden Door event lived up to his own expectations, primarily because he didn't feel like it lived up to the Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay match that happened shortly before. This is something that Danielson feels works in favor of a potential match with McGuinness as he knows it wouldn't finish the show, and in a potential setting like Wembley Stadium, the pieces could potentially fall into place.

Advertisement

"If you were to do Wembley with me and Nigel, the nice thing is we wouldn't be the main event for sure, so if we could go on first or second, first would be amazing," Danielson said.

Please credit "Casual Conversations" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.