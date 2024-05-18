AEW's Thunder Rosa Discusses Her First 'Holy S***' Moment In Wrestling

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has become one of the most recognizable and respected female wrestlers in the world over the past few years thanks to her work in AEW, as well as before that in the NWA and on the independent scene. Despite being a famous wrestler, even she has been left starstruck in moments.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Rosa revealed what her first true 'holy s**t' moment in wrestling was, which turned out to be when she met someone she now calls a co-worker.

"The first time that I met Serena Deeb," Rosa said. "We were training in Jacksonville, and she comes in and I was going to wrestle her. I remember myself, before I was a wrestler I went with Brian (Cervantes, Rosa's husband), we drove from Oakland all the way to Los Angeles to see her and Cheerleader Melissa wrestle, because I always loved how Cheerleader Melissa wrestled because she's from the Bay Area and she's a legend out there and she trained with me a little bit. I remember they had a 30-minute match and I was watching this and I was like, 'I want to wrestle like that when I become a wrestler.'"

Rosa and Deeb went on to have a trilogy of matches in AEW since 2020. The first was a non-title bout in September 2020 that saw Rosa pick up the victory, Deeb then got a win in November 2020 in a bout for the NWA Women's World Championship, and the trilogy concluded at Double or Nothing 2022 when Rosa defeated Deeb to retain her AEW Women's World Championship.

