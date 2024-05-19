Why NWA Owner Billy Corgan Says Wrestling Is Harder To Navigate Than Rock N' Roll

Frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, purchased the NWA in 2017 and has been running the promotion ever since, and has discussed whether the wrestling business or rock n' roll is more difficult.

Advertisement

A new TV series titled "Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland" about the rock star's life with his band as well as leading the NWA was recently released, and Corgan has talked about everything that will be shown in the series. He said on "Busted Open Radio" that wrestling, hands down, is tougher because there are rules that "you just can't get around," even with his own company.

"Trying to convince someone who's been in the business for 20 years that there's a better way to do a finish, there's a better way to roll out an angle, there's a better way to run the business of the NWA [is hard,]" Corgan said. "Most of the people in the NWA have no idea how much money I spend or how I spend it. They just sit there and they just want to sort of run their mouth, some of them being ex-talents, they want to run their mouth on how I run the business, and that's what the show deals with."

Advertisement

Corgan said the series deals with "critical aspects" of why he's doing what he's doing with NWA. He said one of the best things he was recently told came from a 25-year veteran in the wrestling business.

"[I'm] not saying I'm a genius. It's not saying I'm the best booker of all time," he said. "It's saying, 'Look, we believe in what you're trying to do and we're going to do our best to get it behind you and push because we believe in what the NWA stands for.'"

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.