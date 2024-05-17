Jim Ross Points Out One Way Vince McMahon And AEW Boss Tony Khan Are Alike Creatively

AEW commentator Jim Ross has outlined one key similarity between his former boss Vince McMahon in WWE and his current boss in AEW, Tony Khan. Ross worked for over 20 years in WWE, and during that time served not only as an onscreen talent but also a behind-the-scenes executive. He recently compared working under McMahon to working with Khan in AEW, where he was hired in 2019 as part of the inaugural broadcast team.

On "Grilling JR," Ross shared how both McMahon and Khan are involved in every aspect of their companies, and contribute to more than just booking the shows on a weekly basis. "I've been really enjoying 'Collision' here lately, that team who writes that are doing a real good job and I know it's spearheaded by Tony Khan, there's no doubt who's the alpha male in that company and that's a good thing .... that's how it was when I first went to WWE with Vince. He had his hand in everything, t-shirt designs, ticket prices, on sale dates, venues, everything, every single thing and because that's what he wanted and he liked to be deeply involved."

Ross recently reflected on his decision to join AEW in 2019, calling the choice to join the company a "layup," sitting behind the announce desk on the first ever "Double or Nothing" pay per view alongside Excalibur and Alex Marvez.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.