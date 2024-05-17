WWE SmackDown Live Results 5/17/24: King And Queen Of The Ring Tournament Quarterfinals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of Friday Night SmackDown on 5/17/2024 live from Vystar Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville, FL!

The King of the Ring tournament continues with the SmackDown bracket. Tama Tonga will face off against LA Knight. Tonga used The Bloodline ways to advance over Angelo Dawkins. Knight defeated Santos Escobar at a live event last weekend. Carmelo Hayes looks to get the upset of the veteran Randy Orton. Hayes defeated Baron Corbin while Orton beat AJ Styles to advance.

Over on the women's side of the bracket, Tiffany Stratton will look to keep her momentum going against one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair. Stratton defeated Michin over the weekend at a live event. Belair defeated Candice LeRae. The other half of the tag team champions, Jade Cargill will take on Nia Jax. Cargill advanced by defeating Piper Niven. Jax got the victory over Naomi to get to the quaterfinals.

Logan Paul was announced as Cody Rhodes' opponent at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The Champion vs. Champion match will be made official with a contract signing live in the ring. Will the two keep things civil before their match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25?

