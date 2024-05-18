WWE Files Trademark For Potential New TV Show

WWE has filed a trademark pertaining to a new show. Per USPTO, the trademark application was made on May 17 for "WWE Vault," marked for a "show about professional wrestling." USPTO has accepted the application and it's awaiting examination from an attorney to finalize.

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information," the filing description reads.

It's unknown how and where the potential new show will be presented or distributed. But the name may suggest something along the lines of "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" airing on A&E. "WWE Speed" was the latest addition tol WWE's lineup with an in-ring product, and has since found its home on the X platform, but there was branding shown ahead of the show's debut which indicated that it was in the pipeline. Prior shows like "WWE Confidential" would feature a segment called "From the Vault," showing highlights from classic bouts. But as one might expect from a company over 50 years of age, there are a number of things that could be pulled from the proverbial vault for a show.