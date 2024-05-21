UFC Legend Rampage Jackson Explains His Disappointment With TNA Stint

Following his legendary stint in UFC, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson tried to make it as a pro wrestler in TNA, where he became a member of the Main Event Mafia faction alongside Kurt Angle and other high-profile names. However, his time with the promotion was short-lived, and he has since expressed disappointment about his run there.

"They never trained me. I went there, I was working with a couple of guys. They had us as the Main Event Mafia, but they never trained me. I never got a chance to do much," Jackson said on the JAXXON Podcast. "It was short-lived. I was working with Sting and a couple of other guys. Samoa Joe. I was very disappointed that TNA didn't ever put the time in to train me or to really use me."

Jackson joined TNA in 2013 as part of a deal that also included Bellator appearances. Despite his disappointment about how he was handled in the wrestling promotion, however, the mixed martial artist admitted that he might not have been cut out for the squared circle.

"Being there and seeing what they go through, as a MMA fighter, I was like, 'I don't think I have it to do what you guys do,'" Jackson added.

CM Punk also commented on Jackson and Tito Ortiz's TNA stints, revealing that he knows many MMA stars who found pro wrestling more difficult when they tried to make the transition from the octagon to the squared circle. However, stars such as Ken Shamrock, Tom Lawlor, Ronda Rousey, and Matt Riddle have shown that it's possible to be adept at both.