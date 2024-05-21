Former Spirit Squad Member Mike Mondo Looks Back On His Time In Infamous WWE Stable

Most young wrestlers aspire to the heights of WWE, but to be saddled with a male cheerleader gimmick once they get there might be enough to dampen those aspirations. Not for Mike Mondo, however. On "Busted Open Radio," the former Mikey of The Spirit Squad said it was a role that he not only accepted, but embraced more than anybody else in the group.

Advertisement

"I was in a point in my career where I didn't know what else to do right now, and all of a sudden the Spirit Squad idea came about, and I was like, 'Okay, well, great, this is awesome,'" Mondo said. "I know how to work, and now I have a gimmick or a character to embrace, and now it's like, 'Alright, this can be my in to finally get my shot on TV.'"

Mondo said he had been floundering down in Ohio Valley Wrestling, as he was mostly being used as a support trainer, before the opportunity with WWE finally arose.

"I wasn't supposed to be in that group," Mondo said. "It was actually supposed to be Elijah Burke. But Elijah Burke, for whatever reason, he didn't take up the offer, and he moved on with whatever he was doing. And I happened to be right place, right time."

Advertisement

The Spirit Squad feuded with performers such as Shawn Michaels and Triple H, which brought them into some high-profile programs. According to Mondo, it was surreal to work with legends so quickly.

"What an experience that was... I really truly treasure that and value that and it's something I can pass along to future generations, because I had that experience... I knew that was an opportunity that was not going to be given to just anybody. Like, acknowledge this. Make sure you be a sponge and take in as much knowledge as you can. And that's what I did."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.