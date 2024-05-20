WWE Raw Live Coverage 5/20 - King & Queen Of The Ring Tournament Semifinals, World Tag Team Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 20, 2024, coming to you live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina!

One of the competitors in the finals of the Queen Of The Ring tournament will be determined tonight, as IYO SKY collides with Lyra Valkyria in a semifinals match. While SKY defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in the first round and quarterfinals of the tournament respectively and Valkyria beat SKY's Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark, the winner of tonight's match will have a major challenge ahead of them in the finals at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring when they face either Bianca Belair or Nia Jax.

Meanwhile, in the King Of The Ring tournament, Jey Uso will be squaring off with GUNTHER in a semifinals match to become one step closer to advance to the finals, with the winner going on to face either Randy Orton or Tama Tonga at Saturday's Premium Live Event. In the first round and quarterfinals of the tournament, Jey beat Finn Balor and Ilja Dragunov respectively while GUNTHER defeated Sheamus and Kofi Kingston.

The WWE World Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight as titleholders Awesome Truth defend against the aforementioned Balor and his Judgment Day teammate JD McDonagh. While Balor and McDonagh have unsuccessfully challenged The Miz and R-Truth at a few house shows and in a dark match throughout the month of May, this will be Awesome Truth's first televised title defense since retaining their titles against Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa on the April 29 episode of "Raw".

Speaking of Alpha Academy, as tensions continue to rise within the group resulting from Chad Gable's change in attitude over the course of the last few weeks, the leader of the stable will be in singles action tonight as he takes on Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title match. Not only have Zayn and Gable had no shortage of issues dating back to when Gable blindsided Zayn with an attack after unsuccessfully challenging him on the April 15 episode of "Raw", but they will be facing one another in a Triple Threat match at King & Queen Of The Ring alongside Bronson Reed with Zayn's title up for grabs.