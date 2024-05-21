WWE Announces Return To Japan In 2024

WWE has announced that the company will return to Japan for the first time in five years to host three live events, with two of them taking place in the Ryoguko Arena in Tokyo and the other at the Edion Arena in Osaka. The tour kicks off in Osaka on July 25 followed by back-to-back days in Tokyo straight after.

The company has also confirmed a list of Superstars who will be showcased at the three live events over the weekend, including "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, IYO SKY, The Kabuki Warriors, and others. Furthermore, the promotion announced that tickets for each show will go on sale on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m.

This will be WWE's first attempt visit to the country since 2019, with the last show also held at the Ryoguko Arena, featuring stars such as Becky Lynch, AJ Styles and Triple H in action. The upcoming tour will also mark the first time Shinsuke Nakumura and the Kabuki Warriors have revisited their home country with WWE since 2019. IYO SKY, meanwhile, will be wrestling in Japan for the first time since 2018.

Nakamura previously said that he wants WWE and NJPW to work together so he could visit his home nation more often. While the promotions have yet to co-operate on a substantial basis, at least the former champ gets to go back to Japan this year. The upcoming Japanese tour also continues WWE's slate of international dates in 2024 following recent visits to Europe for Backlash and the forthcoming Clash at the Castle event.