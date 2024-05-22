AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 5/22 - Swerve Strickland Faces Nick Wayne, Strong & Beretta Take On Ospreay & Cassidy

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California!

Just days before he is slated to defend the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, Swerve Strickland will be going head-to-head with Christian's protégé Nick Wayne. The pair came face-to-face last week when Wayne and the rest of The Patriarchy blindsided Strickland with an attack following his match against Brian Cage, during which Wayne broke a picture frame that had an image of Strickland with his daughters on him.

AEW International Champion Roderick Strong will be joining forces with Trent Beretta to square off with Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy in tag team action. All four men will be competing in Las Vegas across two singles matches, with former allies Cassidy and Beretta colliding in a grudge match and Ospreay challenging Strong for his championship.

Jon Moxley will be taking on Konosuke Takeshita in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match at Double or Nothing, with Takeshita earning a shot at Moxley's title should he win. Before they do, both men will be making appearances on tonight's show with Takeshita going head-to-head with Matt Sydal and Moxley set to be in Bakersfield.

Before he teams up with Darby Allin and FTR to face The Elite's Jack Perry, AEW Continental Championship Kazuchika Okada, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in an Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing, Bryan Danielson will be going one-on-one with Satnam Singh. This will be Singh's first time competing in an AEW ring since taking part in a Twelve Man Tag Team match during the AEW Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show back in March.

As she prepares to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb on Sunday, Toni Storm will have to refocus her sights tonight as she teams with Mariah May to take on Harley Cameron and Saraya. Cameron previously faced May and Storm in singles competition on the May 8 and May 15 episodes of "Dynamite" respectively, but ultimately came up short against them both.

FTW Champion Chris Jericho's challenger for Sunday will be revealed tonight as HOOK squares off with Bryan Keith and Katsuyori Shibata in a Three-Way FTW Championship Eliminator Match. HOOK, Keith, and Shibata defeated Johnny TV, Boulder, and Rocky Romero respectively in singles matches this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" to secure their spots in tonight's bout.

Additionally, Malakai Black will be in action ahead of his TNT Championship match against Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing as he faces Kyle O'Reilly, and Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship match at the pay-per-view event will be previewed in light of the storied history the two women share with one another. Unified World Trios Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn are also set to appear on tonight's show.