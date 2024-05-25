Bruce Prichard Believes This Former WWE Tag Team Deserves HOF Induction

Bruce Prichard is pitching for an iconic tag team to get an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. On an episode of his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he said The Nasty Boys – the hardcore tag team of Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags, who portrayed a pair of punks who dominated the scene from the mid-1980s through the 90s — would be remembered as a great tag team to those who knew them, As such, he believes they are long overdue their flowers.

"From my point of view, I look at them affectionately," Prichard said. "I think, to some people that might think that they took liberties with them or what have you, look, it was a gimmick, and the gimmick was unique and different and that's what made them stand out. So, more power to them, and I applaud the fact that they were able to do that."

The Nasty Boys had a reputation for being stiff in the ring with their opponents, and they were known for getting involved in backstage pranks, leading to many actual fights. Despite this, when asked by co-host Conrad Thompson if he believed the team should be inducted in the Hall of Fame, Prichard said, "Absolutely."

Alongside manager Jimmy Hart, Knobbs and Sags took to the then-World Wrestling Federation to "nasitisize" the company. They also competed for WCW and TNA, and even returned for an extremely brief run in WWE in 2007, where they wrestled one match against Dave Taylor and Drew McIntyre before being released the next day. That said, Knobbs hopes to see the Nasty Boys get a Hall of Fame induction someday, but understands it's up to WWE management.

