AEW Rampage Live Coverage 5/24 - Huge Tag Team Match, PAC Squares Off With Rocky Romero & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on May 24, 2024, coming to you live from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California at a special start time of 6 PM ET!

Two nights before she defends the TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing, Willow Nightingale looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout by picking up a win tonight as she joins forces with her ally Kris Statlander to take on Anna Jay and Alex Windsor. Although this will be Windsor's first time ever competing in an AEW ring, she has appeared in promotions across the world including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, and Pro-Wrestling: Eve.

Following his win over Johnny TV on the May 11 edition of "Rampage", PAC looks to emerge victorious once again tonight as he squares off with Rocky Romero. PAC will be joining forces with his Death Triangle teammates Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix to challenge The Bang Bang Gang for the Unified World Trios Championship in Las Vegas.

Samoa Joe hasn't competed in a match since he defeated Isiah Kassidy on the May 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite". Tonight, he will be returning to action as he goes head-to-head against an opponent who has yet to be named.

Speaking of Kassidy, he will also be in action tonight as he goes one-on-one with RUSH. Both men will surely have something to prove tonight as RUSH will be looking to pick up another win after he defeated Cody Chhun last Saturday on "Rampage" and Kassidy will be looking to redeem himself with his loss against Orange Cassidy that same night on "AEW Collision".

