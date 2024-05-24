WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 5/24 - King & Queen Of The Ring Semifinals, Cody Rhodes And Logan Paul Meet

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 24, 2024, coming to you from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia!

One half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair will be going head-to-head with Nia Jax in the semifinals of the Queen Of The Ring Tournament to determine who will be joining Lyra Valkyria in the finals at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring. In the first round and the quarterfinals, Belair defeated Michin and Tiffany Stratton respectively to secure her spot in tonight's match while Jax beat Naomi in the first round and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill in the quarterfinals.

The issues between The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Randy Orton have remained no secret over the course of the past month, with the pair previously meeting in the ring in a Street Fight involving their respective allies Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash on May 4. Tonight, they will be coming face-to-face once again in the semifinals of the King Of The Ring Tournament, with the winner advancing to take on GUNTHER in the finals at tomorrow's Premium Live Event.

While on the subject of King & Queen Of The Ring, reigning United States Champion Logan Paul will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Before they square off against one another, they will be standing toe-to-toe one last time in the ring as they meet in front of the WWE Universe.

Additionally, Chelsea Green will be colliding with WWE Women's Champion Bayley after unsuccessfully challenging Roxanne Perez for the "NXT" Women's Championship on the May 7 episode of "NXT". WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will also be hosting LA Knight on "The Grayson Waller Effect" as the talk show makes its return.