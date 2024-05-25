Logan Paul Compares His Story To That Of WWE Champ Cody Rhodes

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul looks to add the Undisputed WWE Championship to his waist this weekend as he challenges Cody Rhodes at WWE King & Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time Paul and Rhodes lock horns one-on-one as the champion looks to continue the story, but the challenger says he's ready to pen the next chapter.

"My story's not even begun yet," Logan Paul told Cathy Kelley during "The Bump." "Cody's story is great, it's highly captivating, we all watched it. The thing about Cody's story though, it's over. Am I wrong? Cody said finish the story, he finished the story, congratulations, you won."

"The Maverick" continued to praise Rhodes as an "excellent champion" but affirmed he will only be remembered for a two-month reign. He also claimed that he would remain a champion for the rest of his life, if nothing but because his surname is Paul.

"One's [Jake Paul] gonna beat Mike Tyson, the other's going to beat Cody Rhodes. You will not be able to talk about combat sports without hearing the last name Paul."

Logan Paul is making his second attempt at the this particular title this weekend. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. But he captured the United States title at Crown Jewel 2023 and has since reigned for over 200 days. Rhodes, on the other hand, is making his second title defense since de-throning Reigns, having retained the title over AJ Styles at WWE Backlash in France.