AEW Collision Results 5/25/24: Go Home Show Before Double Or Nothing

Welcome to AEW Collision on 5/25/24 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It's also the site for tomorrow night's "Double or Nothing".

The week-long celebration of "Double or Nothing" continues with House of Black (Buddy Matthews and Brody King) teaming up with Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) to take on The Acclaimed and The Infantry. This will be The Infantry's return to AEW programming since the tag team tournament. Mariah May will take on Leyla Hirsch. Kyle O'Reilly will be in action.

Advertisement

After reuniting as the Death Triangle to help PAC even the score, the Lucha Bros. will face The Gunns. On "Rampage", Death Triangle challenged the Bang Bang Gang for the Unified World Trios Championships on Sunday.

During the main event of "Dynamite", Bryan Danielson faced Satnam Singh. Following the match, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal attacked Danielson after being paid by The Elite. Ahead of Anarchy in the Arena, ¾ of Team AEW (Danielson and FTR) will look to get revenge against Planet Jarrett.

Last week, Lance Archer and The Righteous helped rough up Bryan Danielson and FTR. They'll take on friends of the three in Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and a mystery opponent. Tony Khan posted on social media that he flew someone in to be the mystery opponent.

Advertisement